Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes fifth loss against Dodgers
Freeland (4-5) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 6.1 innings in a loss Wednesday to the Dodgers.
Freeland remains hot, as he has now tossed six consecutive quality starts. This time, though, he was undone by four free passes (a hit-by-pitch included) and two doubles, which was all the offense Los Angeles needed thanks to a shutout effort by Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda. Freeland has whittled a half point off his walk rate, a big reason why he has improved his ERA by nearly a full run thus far in 2018. He'll look to keep his quality start streak alive in another matchup against a division foe Tuesday against the Giants.
