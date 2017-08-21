Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes loss against Brewers
Freeland (11-8) took the loss against the visiting Brewers on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits while walking five and striking out seven over 5.2 innings.
While the seven strikeouts are respectable, Freeland's issuing of five free passes put him in a tough spot to come away with a victory. His ERA now sits at 3.71 to go with a 1.38 WHIP across just over 130 innings -- impressive numbers for a rookie starting pitcher who calls Coors Field home. Freeland lines up to face the Braves on the road in his next start Saturday.
