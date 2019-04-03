Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes loss, whiffs 10
Freeland (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out 10 across 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Rays.
Freeland labored through the first inning, throwing 31 pitches, walking two batters and allowing all three of his runs to cross the plate. Thereafter, he allowed only two baserunners, though he was unable to pitch deep into the game due to his extended first frame. On the positive side, his 10 strikeouts matched his season-best mark from his 2018 breakout campaign.
