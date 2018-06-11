Freeland (6-6) allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Freeland cruised through his first five innings of work -- a solo home run by Ketel Marte was the only blemish to that point -- before he allowed two hits and a walk in the sixth inning to allow three runs in the frame. He generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes and eight strikeouts, which tied a season best. He has been surprisingly effective this season, posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 13 starts and has shown the ability to pitch effectively at Coors Field.