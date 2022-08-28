Freeland (7-9) took the loss Saturday versus the Mets, allowing two runs on four hits, a walk and two hit batters with two strikeouts in five innings.

Brandon Nimmo was Freeland's main nemesis -- the Mets' outfielder hit a solo home run in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to account for both runs on the southpaw's line. The Rockies' offense was limited to five hits and couldn't give Freeland any run support. He's had a bit more success keeping the ball in the yard this year, allowing 17 homers through 142 innings across 25 starts. The 29-year-old owns a 4.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 101:44 K:BB, and he'll look to snap a four-start winless stretch next week in a projected road outing in Cincinnati.