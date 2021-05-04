Freeland (shoulder) is pitching in a simulated game Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Freeland's progression to facing hitters is a positive sign as he looks to move past the left shoulder strain that has sidelined him since late in spring training. The southpaw may require at least one more rehab start or simulated-game appearance Tuesday before the Rockies are comfortable activating him from the 10-day injured list, perhaps at some point late next week.
