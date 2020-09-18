Freeland (2-2) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Dodgers after surrendering four runs on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across 6.1 innings.

Freeland turned in a decent outing against a volatile Dodgers lineup at Coors Field. The 27-year-old blanked Los Angeles until a difficult fourth inning, when he gave up a solo home run to Corey Seager and allowed another run to score after hitting Enrique Hernandez with a pitch. He was pulled with one out during a tied game in the seventh frame after serving up a double and a walk. Unfortunately, the bullpen allowed both of his baserunners to score, giving the Dodgers the lead for good. Freeland, who was coming off back-to-back quality starts, pitched into the seventh inning for the third time this season and threw 61 of 96 pitches for strikes. The southpaw will take a 3.75 ERA and 1.32 WHIP into a Tuesday matchup at San Francisco.