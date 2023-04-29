Freeland (2-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Freeland pitched well, but was victimized by a dormant Colorado offense. The southpaw has bounced back nicely after giving up 7 runs in 2.2 innings against the Pirates on April 17th. The 29-year-old has allowed the same amount of runs over his last 12 innings. However, there is still room for improvement, as he's posted an unimpressive 4.32 ERA so far. Fortunately, Freeland still has plenty of time to try and regain his 2018 form (17-7, 2.85 ERA).