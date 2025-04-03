Freeland (0-1) allowed three runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 6.2 innings in a loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Freeland pitched well for the second straight outing, but he got very little run support as Zack Wheeler consistently stifled Colorado's hitters. Though he was tagged with the loss, Freeland notched his second quality start while giving up only one extra-base hit (a double) among the nine knocks against him. The veteran lefty has yielded just three runs across 12.2 frames while posting a 10:0 K:BB over his first two starts of the season. Freeland's home park and mediocre numbers in recent campaigns are valid reasons for fantasy managers to question whether he's worth a pickup, however.