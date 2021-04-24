Freeland (shoulder) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Freeland has been sidelined for just over a month due to a shoulder strain, and he threw off a mound for the first time Friday. He threw at about an 85 percent effort level in Saturday's bullpen session, and he didn't have any issues with his shoulder afterward. While Freeland's recent progress has been encouraging, he still doesn't have a clear timetable to return to action since he'll need to build his arm strength back up.