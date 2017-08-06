Freeland (groin) experienced no pain while throwing from 75-80 feet Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Freeland departed Friday's game early after straining his groin and was placed on the disabled list one day later. The fact that he's able to throw with no clear issues two days after his injury is a very encouraging sign. He remains without a firm return date, but it does not appear that Freeland will be sidelined for an extended period of time.