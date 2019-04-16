Freeland (finger) is in line to start Thursday against the Padres, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Freeland was removed from Saturday's outing against San Francisco after five innings of work due to a blister on his finger, but he's not expected to miss any time as a result of the issue. Colorado's starting rotation could be back at full strength in the near future, as Tyler Anderson (knee) appears to be closing in on a return from the injured list.