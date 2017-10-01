Play

Freeland will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Tyler Anderson was originally scheduled to start Sunday's game, but after the Rockies secured a Wild Card berth Saturday, they'll shake things up and put Freeland on the mound instead for the regular season finale. The southpaw will shift back to the bullpen following his Sunday spot start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast