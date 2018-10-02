Rockies' Kyle Freeland: To start wild-card matchup
Freeland is slated to start Tuesday's wild-card game against the Cubs, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Freeland is set to toe the rubber with the hope of sending his team to the divisional series against Milwaukee. He's been outstanding on the hill over the last month of the season, going 5-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 38 frames in September.
