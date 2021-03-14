Freeland allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four over four scoreless innings in Saturday's spring win over the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.

Freeland only used his fastball and changeup during his spring debut, but he added his slider to his pitch selection during Saturday's start, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The southpaw struck out a batter in each of his four innings Saturday and only allowed a runner to reach second base once. Freeland will focus on his curveball during his next appearance as he continues to build up ahead of Opening Day.