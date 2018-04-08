Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tosses quality start in loss
Freeland (0-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings en route to a loss Sunday against the Braves. He struck out five.
Freeland pitched a gem into the sixth inning, when a pair of solo home runs from the home team created some breathing room. He nonetheless recorded his first quality start of the season, with his eight groundball outs and 12 swinging strikes induced providing some added positivity to the outing. Freeland will look to improve upon an inflated 5.56 ERA next time out against the Nats.
