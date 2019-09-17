Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tosses sim game
Freeland (groin) threw a simulated game Tuesday and is nearing a return from the 10-day injured list, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Freeland was placed on the injured list Aug. 22 due to a left groin strain, but he's expected to return before the season comes to an end. The Rockies are hopeful to get him two starts at 2-to-3 innings each during the final few weeks of the 2019 campaign.
