Freeland (groin) tossed two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out one while taking a no-decision versus the Dodgers.

Freeland made the start after missing nearly a month with a groin injury. He gave way to Chi Chi Gonzalez, who would go on to pick up the win. Freeland has a 6.84 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 101.1 innings this season, taking a large step back from the 2.85 ERA he posted last year. The southpaw may have time to make one more start, in the final series of the year at home against the Brewers.