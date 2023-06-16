Freeland (4-8) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Atlanta. He struck out one.

Most of the damage against Freeland came in the second inning, where he was tagged for five runs on four hits. The 30-year-old southpaw had pitched well in his prior two starts, allowing three runs over 12 innings, though he's only logged five or more strikeouts once in his last six outings. Freeland's ERA is now up to 4.48 with a 1.34 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB through 15 starts (80.1 innings). He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Reds in his next outing.