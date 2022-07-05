Freeland (4-6) took the loss Monday versus the Dodgers. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Freeland retired 13 Dodgers in a row to start the game, but they built a rally against him in the fifth inning. Trayce Thompson took him deep for a three-run home run and Mookie Betts added an RBI single. Freeland got into more trouble in the sixth before Jhoulys Chacin relieved him. Freeland completed at least six frames in each of his five starts in June, so Monday marked a slight step back. The southpaw has a 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 63:27 K:BB across 91.1 innings in 16 starts. He's projected for a road start versus the Diamondbacks this weekend.