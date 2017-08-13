Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Will start Tuesday
Freeland (groin) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Braves, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Freeland will only miss the minimum amount of time due to the groin strain, with the Rockies determining that a minor-league rehab assignment wouldn't be necessary after the left-hander completed a 35-pitch bullpen session Saturday without incident. With Colorado planning to call up Chad Bettis from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Monday and Freeland on tap to return Tuesday, the team is expected to move rookie Antonio Senzatela to the bullpen, assuming manager Bud Black opts to stick with a five-man rotation during the upcoming week.
