Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Works minor-league game
Freeland allowed three runs on five hits -- including a homer -- over 4.2 innings in a minor-league game Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. He issued two walks and did not strike out a batter.
The goose egg in the strikeout category (against mostly Triple-A competition) highlights the lack of dominance with Freeland, who averaged just 6.2 K/9 in 156 innings last season. His groundball rate helps him survive in Coors Field, and Freeland should have a rotation spot with Jeff Hoffman down with a shoulder injury, but all that contact makes Freeland a risky roll on a start-by-start basis. Pick your spots carefully.
