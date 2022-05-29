Freeland had X-rays on his left ankle come back negative after exiting Sunday's start against the Nationals, and he was diagnosed with an impingement, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old was pulled from Sunday's outing with two outs during the sixth inning after he landing awkwardly while delivering a pitch. Freeland appears to have avoided a serious injury, and the Rockies don't believe he'll require a stint on the injured list. The left-hander gave up five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and four walks over 5.2 frames Sunday, and he saw his record fall to 1-5.