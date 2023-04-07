Freeland (2-0) earned the win over Washington on Thursday, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings during which he yielded four hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

All four of the hits Freeland gave up Thursday were singles, and he didn't allow any Nationals to reach second base. The southpaw made it through 6.2 frames on just 86 pitches, and he extended his streak of scoreless innings to begin the campaign to 12.2. Freeland has posted a mediocre 6:3 K:BB over that span, so he's not overpowering opponents, but he's given up just seven hits. The veteran hasn't finished a season with an ERA below 4.33 or a WHIP below 1.41 since 2018, so there's substantial risk in assuming he can keep this impressive run going. That said, he's almost certain to see his rostership creep up in fantasy -- especially in deeper leagues -- after his second straight excellent start.