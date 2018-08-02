Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Yields nine hits in loss
Freeland (9-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings against the Cardinals.
Freeland ran into trouble when he came back out for the sixth inning, allowing the go-ahead run on a double, single and walk while recording just one out on 22 pitches to push him to a season-high 113 pitches. The lefty has struggled some with control of late, yielding three free passes in each of his last three starts and sporting a mediocre 21:14 K:BB over his last 26.2 innings. Even still, the 25-year-old is working to an impressive 3.20 ERA and has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his last nine starts. Next in line is a home start Monday against the Pirates.
