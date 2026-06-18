Rockies' Kyle Karros: Adds homer in loss

Karros went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Cubs.

Karros went deep in the ninth inning, but the Rockies couldn't build a rally after his homer. The third baseman had gone 15 games without a long ball, but he hit .370 (17-for-46) in that span. He's logged six multi-hit efforts over 15 contests in June to keep a steady place in the lineup as the starting third baseman. Karros is batting .249 with a .716 OPS, four homers, 20 RBI, 33 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases across 71 games this season.