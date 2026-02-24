Karros entered camp weighing 230 pounds, 20 pounds heavier than he was at the close of the 2025 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Karros made his big-league debut at the close of the 2025 season and managed only a .585 OPS with a 26.3 percent strikeout rate across 156 plate appearances. Manager Warren Schaeffer dismissed that sample due to Karros being down about 10 pounds from his typical playing weight, forcing him to play at less than full strength. Karros is among the top candidates to claim the starting third-base job in Colorado to begin the season, and he's collected three hits in his first five plate appearances in Cactus League action.