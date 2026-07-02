Rockies' Kyle Karros: Lifts homer in win

Karros went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.

Karros saw a brief dip in playing time in late June, but he has rebounded by going 9-for-24 (.375) with two homers, four doubles and six RBI over his last nine games. The third baseman is batting .258 with a .765 OPS, six homers, 26 RBI, 40 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 82 games this season. Karros will need to continue this hot stretch of play to keep Willi Castro from infringing on his playing time at the hot corner.