Karros is hopeful to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol Tuesday, and then play for Double-A Hartford from Thursday to Sunday, Eli Whitney of Blake Street Banter reports.

This plan all depends on whether Karros comes out of concussion protocol Tuesday, though either way, he appears to be trending in the right direction. The 24-year-old landed back on the concussion injured list Aug. 23 after experiencing additional symptoms, so the club is presumably taking it slow with the third baseman to ensure he's fully healthy before activating him. If all goes well, Karros could be back in the big leagues for the start of Colorado's road series Sept. 8 against the Yankees.