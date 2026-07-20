Rockies' Landyn Vidourek: Shipped to Colorado

The Rockies acquired Vidourek and Nick Frasso from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for Seth Halvorsen (shoulder), Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Vidourek was a third-round pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft and has had a rough start to his pro career, slashing just .170/.332/.311 with six home runs, nine stolen bases and a 38.7 percent strikeout rate over 59 games in 2026 with Single-A Ontario. The 22-year-old outfielder does have some power and speed, and the Rockies' player development staff will work with him on making more contact.