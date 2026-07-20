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Rockies' Landyn Vidourek: Shipped to Colorado

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies acquired Vidourek and Nick Frasso from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for Seth Halvorsen (shoulder), Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Vidourek was a third-round pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft and has had a rough start to his pro career, slashing just .170/.332/.311 with six home runs, nine stolen bases and a 38.7 percent strikeout rate over 59 games in 2026 with Single-A Ontario. The 22-year-old outfielder does have some power and speed, and the Rockies' player development staff will work with him on making more contact.

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