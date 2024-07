The Rockies have selected Johnson with the 139th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound righty from Texas, turned down third-round money last year as a draft-eligible sophomore. He logged a 5.60 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and an 84:44 K:BB in 72.1 innings this spring for the Longhorns. He may fit best in a relief role.