Rockies' Logan Allen: Sent to minor-league camp
RotoWire Staff
Mar 20, 2023
7:44 pm ET
1 min read
Allen was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Rockies on Monday.
Allen really struggled over five Cactus League appearances with a 12.71 ERA and 2.65 WHIP in 5.2 innings of work. The left-hander will provide depth while all but assuredly opening the 2023 season with Triple-A Albuquerque.
