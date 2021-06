Gilbreath (0-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Brewers on Friday.

The southpaw recorded the final out of the 10th inning but issued a single and a walk to load the bases. Following his removal, Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly off Yency Almonte to end the game. Gilbreath has made six relief appearances since he was recalled by Colorado, and he hasn't allowed any earned runs in five innings during that time.