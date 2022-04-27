The Rockies optioned Gilbreath to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
He was sent out to the minors to create a spot on the 28-man active roster for Ryan Feltner, who was called up from Albuquerque in advance of his start Wednesday in Philadelphia. After returning April 18 from a brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Gilbreath made four appearances out of the Colorado bullpen and gave up six earned runs over 3.1 innings.
