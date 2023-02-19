Gilbreath (elbow) is healthy to begin spring training and threw a bullpen session Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gilbreath was sidelined down the stretch by a flexor strain in his left elbow last season, but he had a healthy offseason and is good to go for the start of spring training. The 26-year-old had 12 holds with a 4.19 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 49:26 K:BB across 43 innings last year.
