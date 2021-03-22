Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that Gilbreath is in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gilbreath's contract was selected by the Rockies in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he hasn't pitched above High-A. The southpaw had a rough outing Wednesday while allowing four runs over two-thirds of an inning against the Giants, but he's been relatively effective otherwise and has struck out 12 batters across 6.2 innings. Even if Gilbreath begins the year in the majors, he shouldn't have a high-leverage role for Colorado.