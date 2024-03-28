The Rockies placed Gilbreath (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Gilbreath is still working his way back from March 2023 Tommy John surgery, although the plan had been for him to resume facing hitters this week. It's not clear when the left-hander might be ready for his season debut, but the Rockies' decision not to place him on the 60-day IL suggests that he has a chance to pitch from Colorado before the end of May.