Gilbreath (elbow) is likely headed for Tommy John surgery, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gilbreath is still seeking more opinions on his left elbow, but the writing is probably on the wall here. He missed time down the stretch in 2022 due to what was diagnosed as a flexor strain and then reaggravated that area of his throwing arm as he began mound work this spring in Rockies camp. The 26-year-old could miss the entire 2023 campaign.
