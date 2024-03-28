The Rockies placed Gilbreath on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with a left elbow injury.
Gilbreath is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, although the plan has been for him to face hitters before the end of March. It's not clear when the left-hander might be ready for his season debut.
More News
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Making progress•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Playing catch again•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•