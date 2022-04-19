Gilbreath (illness) was activated from the injured list Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Gilbreath began the year on the COVID-19 injured list, but he's since been activated after making a rehab appearance for the Isotopes on Sunday. He issued a walk and struck out one in a scoreless frame against Tacoma.
