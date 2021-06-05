site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Recalled by Colorado
RotoWire Staff
Jun 5, 2021
Gilbreath was recalled by the Rockies on Saturday.
Gilbreath will return to the major-league bullpen after a short stint with Triple-A Albuquerque. The southpaw has made nine relief appearances for the Rockies this year and has posted an 8.64 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 8.1 innings.
