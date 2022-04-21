Gilbreath allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk across 0.2 innings Wednesday against the Phillies.

Gilbreath was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, so this outing marked his season debut. He entered the game in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and the score tied. He hit the first batter he faced to force in a run, but the big blow came two hitters later when he allowed a three-run home run to Johan Camargo. Gilbreath was solid out of the Rockies' bullpen in 2021, maintaining a 3.38 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 42.2 frames while also tallying four holds. He should hold a similar role in 2022.