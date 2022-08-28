The Rockies placed Gilbreath on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left elbow flexor strain.
Gilbreath presumably picked up the injury following his most recent relief appearance Friday against the Mets. Colorado reinstated Alex Colome (elbow) from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move, and he'll replace Gilbreath in the bullpen. Gilbreath has been a key part of the bridge to closer Daniel Bard with 12 holds on the season, but his ratios (4.19 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 12.3 K-BB%) haven't been strong enough to keep him on the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Back to big-league club•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Demoted Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Serves up homer•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Ready for 2022 debut•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Slated to begin rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Tosses bullpen Friday•