Gilbreath (illness) will head to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday to begin a rehab assignment, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Although Gilbreath rejoined the Rockies on Friday and tossed a bullpen session, he'll make at least one appearance with the minor-league club before he's able to make his 2022 debut. The Rockies haven't yet indicated when they plan to activate Gilbreath from the COVID-19 injured list, but it's possible that will happen as early as this week.
More News
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Tosses bullpen Friday•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Solid results this spring•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Picks up second win•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Extends scoreless streak•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Tosses one inning as opener•