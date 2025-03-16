The Rockies optioned Gilbreath to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Gilbreath made his 2024 debut in mid-August after recovering from Tommy John surgery from March of 2023. He underwent neurogenic thoracic surgery near his left neck/shoulder in the offseason, which limited him to one outing in spring training came March 10 against the Giants, when he allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one in one frame. Gilbreath will begin the 2025 regular season in Triple-A, but he should have an opportunity to rejoin the parent club at some point in the year when there's a need of depth in the bullpen.