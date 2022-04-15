Gilbreath (illness) has rejoined the Rockies and threw a bullpen Friday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Gilbreath began the regular season on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the virus, but he's now been cleared to rejoin the team. While it's not yet clear whether he'll be activated prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, he should be available to make his season debut soon.
More News
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Solid results this spring•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Picks up second win•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Extends scoreless streak•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Tosses one inning as opener•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Starting bullpen game•