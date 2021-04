Gilbreath was called up to serve as the extra man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

If Gilbreath appears in either half of the twin bill, it will be not just his first career big-league appearance but also his first appearance above High-A. He didn't look particularly impressive in 28 starts at that level in 2019, posting a 5.81 ERA and 1.68 WHIP.