The Rockies acquired Castillo and Davis Martin from the White Sox in exchange for Sean Sullivan and Douglas Veliz on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

This was a straight salary dump by Chicago, getting out from under Castillo's $22.75 million salary for the 2027 season. The White Sox had to move Martin in order to get Colorado to take Castillo's money. The latter was acquired from the Mariners at the trade deadline last summer and was horrific across nine appearances (six starts) on the South Side. Across 31 innings, Castillo compiled an 8.42 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB while surrendering nine home runs. His 43.4 percent flyball rate is unlikely to play well in Coors Field, but the Rockies will hope he can eat innings for what was previously a young pitching staff.