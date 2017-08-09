Reynolds is out of the lineup Wednesday due to a hand injury that he suffered during Tuesday's loss to the Indians, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Reynolds was able to stay in the game after injuring his left hand at first base during a sixth-inning groundout by Jose Ramirez. It appears to be a minor issue, and with the Rockies receiving a scheduled off day Thursday, Reynolds could return to the lineup Friday after giving his hand two days to heal.