Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Colorado's 11-6 win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Hitting in the sixth spot in the order, Reynolds got the Rockies offense to a fast start in this contest with a three-run double in the first inning off Freddy Peralta. The 35-year-old hasn't done much in part-time duty so far this season, as this was his first hit since April 22 and he's hitting .193/.333/.386 in his 57 at-bats.